FaZe Clan Creates an Enthralling Call of Duty Illusion In Minecraft

Call of Duty and Minecraft are the most famous video games in the world. However, have you ever wondered if you can enjoy both the games as a single game? Interestingly, it might not be a problem anymore, as the FaZe Clan has found an answer to this query in a recent video.

The FaZe Clan is one of the best eSports teams, with many players who excel at various multiplayer games. Most of the members of FaZe Clan also stream online and have an enormous fanbase. Recently, the FaZe member Scope tried his hands on Call of Duty but in Minecraft.

Modding is famous in the game industry, where some players alter the actual game and add new features. There is a Minecraft mod that allows players to play Call of Duty in cubical life. Undoubtedly, it would be an excellent experience for those who are intrigued by both Minecraft and Call of Duty.

When is Minecraft Legends releasing?

At the Xbox-Bethesda Showcase events, Microsoft unwrapped many upcoming video games. One of those upcoming games was Minecraft Legends. Mojang Studio revealed their upcoming Minecraft game, which will have a mysterious land full of lush biomes, diverse life, and rich resources.

Minecraft Legends will feature a plot where the cubical world is under the threat of piglins. So, the players need to eliminate the threat. The upcoming game by the Swedish game developers would release in 2023. Further, it would be available on multiple platforms like Microsoft Windows, Xbox One/Series S/Series X, and Sony PlayStation 4 and 5.

When will Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II release?

Aside from the reveal of Minecraft Legends, many other games got revealed in June 2022. At the Summer Game Fest, Activision revealed their new addition, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II. It is the sequel to the 2019 reboot game, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.

The game will feature a new plot revolving around Task Force 141, including Captain John Price, Captain John “Soap” MacTavish, SAS Sergeant Kyle “Gaz” Garrick, CIA Station Chief Kate Laswell, and Lieutenant Simon “Ghost” Riley. Task Force 141 is on a mission to get a target named Hasan.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II will release on October 28, 22 on multiple platforms like Minecraft Legends. Are you looking forward to playing both games, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Minecraft Legends?