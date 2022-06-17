GAC Norway onboard research programme to accelerate decarbonisation

GAC is playing its part in a major Norwegian research programme developing alternative, sustainable energy solutions to help accelerate decarbonisation, which has just been granted Government funding for the next eight years.

As an industry partner in the HyValue initiative, GAC Norway will draw on its experience of the maritime sector and the expertise of the GAC Group’s bunker fuels specialists GAC Bunker Fuels, to develop knowledge, methodology, and innovative solutions for hydrogen energy carriers. To start with, GAC Norway operational teams led by Quality, Training and Development Officer, Ole Fredrik Torpe, will contribute to the initiative.

GAC joins research partners Norwegian Research Center (NORCE), The Norwegian School of Economics (NHH), The University of Bergen (UIB), The University of Stavanger UIS), Western Norway University of Applied Sciences (HVL), Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research (PIK). Its core research and science goals include:

• Efficient and economical production of hydrogen and ammonia

• Development of solutions for transport, storage and bunkering of hydrogen-based fuel

• Analysis of maritime supply chain mechanisms and study international regulations and financial incentives

• Placement of technology development and business models in a socially anchoring context, and recording total greenhouse gas emissions for hydrogen and ammonia

• Study how the hydrogen sector can mature as a sociotechnical system, and develop a methodology for systematically increasing societal anchoring

Valuable experience

“As partners in this important initiative, GAC Norway will be drawing on some of the valuable experience gained working with scientists and large scale research, on the Statsraad Lehmkuhl’s One Ocean Expedition for which we are providing shipping and logistics support to the tall ship as she circumnavigates the globe in the name of the United Nations’ decade of ocean science for sustainable development,” says Ole Fredrik.

“We look forward to applying the lessons learned and our wealth of experience to the HyValue project, working side-by-side with the best scientists and universities whilst demonstrating the global reach and operational excellence of the entire GAC Group.”

Fionn Iversen, HyValue’s Centre Director, adds: “We are very happy to have GAC onboard as a user partner, and look forward to working together to develop hydrogen-based solutions that will lower maritime transport sector emissions. GAC’s competency, knowledge and experience related to maritime operations will be very valuable for reaching HyValue’s goals.”

Sustainability strategy

The partnership chimes with the growing momentum of GAC Norway and the GAC Group-wide sustainability strategy in line with the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

“GAC Bunker Fuels has pledged zero oil-based bunker sales by 1 January 2030,” says Nicholas Browne, Global Director of GAC Bunker Fuels Ltd and Head of the GAC Group’s Sustainability Working Group. “We are proud to contribute our skills and experience at such an early stage in the development of hydrogen as a marine fuel.”

Source: GAC