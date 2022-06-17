Categories
Business

George Harrison Said The Beatles Were Nearly ‘Wiped Out’ by Desperate Fans

In the 1960s, Beatlemania became so widespread that George Harrison said The Beatles were sometimes frightened by the unruly crush of fans. He explained that there were several near-misses with danger whenever they toured. While they found chaos wherever they went, Harrison explained that Texas felt particularly bad. He said that the first time they visited the state, the police were woefully unprepared for the sheer amount of fans who had come to see the band. 

Ringo Starr, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and John Lennon of The Beatles wave as they exit a plane.

Ringo Starr, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and John Lennon of The Beatles | Fox Photos/Getty Images

The Beatles inspired near-unprecedented levels of excitement in fans

In the 1960s, The Beatles inspired pandemonium wherever they went. A Scottish concert promoter, Andi Lothian, said the crowd was unlike anything he’d ever seen before.

Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.