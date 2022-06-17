Geraldine Fitzgarrald Martin Obituary (2022) The Elkhart Truth

Geraldine Fitzgarrald Martin passed away on June 6, 2022, at her home in Pelican Bay, Florida, at the age of 97. She was a gracious lady and a dedicated philanthropist, supporting through the Martin Foundation the communities in which she lived for critical and often underfunded needs. Over 60 years her generosity has impacted the lives of thousands of men, women and children.

Geri was born in San Francisco, California, attending the University of California at Berkeley, where she earned a B.A. in Social Welfare and Psychology. She met and married her husband, Lee Martin, an industrialist from Elkhart, Indiana, and president of NIBCO, a producer of valves and fittings used in residential, commercial and industrial applications. They raised their four children in Elkhart. For 15 years she was a member of the Board of Directors of NIBCO. Geraldine and Lee traveled extensively, including brief stints for NIBCO living in Brazil, Scotland, Mexico and two years in Germany.

Living in Elkhart, Geri served on many local boards, including as president of The Martin Foundation. The Martin Foundation was founded in 1953 and provides support to causes and organizations on a local, state, national and international level. Major support has been provided to the University of California Berkeley and Mr. Martin’s alma mater, MIT, endowing chairs at both schools and the Martin Family Society of Fellows for Sustainability at MIT.

They moved to Pelican Bay in 2000, where Geri served on the board of the Philharmonic Center for the Arts. The Martin Foundation also began to focus their grant making in the Naples area. Strongly supportive of the environment, The Martin Foundation has provided significant support to the Conservancy of Southwest Florida, Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary, the Naples Botanical Garden and Audubon of the Western Everglades. Social issues were also of deep concern to Geri, resulting in support for Fun Time Early Childhood Academy, Shelter for Abused Women and Children, St. Matthews House, Habitat for Humanity and the Community Foundation of Collier County, among others. Education and the arts also received support for the Naples Philharmonic First Chair Flute, the von Liebig Arts Center, the United Arts Council and the Collier County Education Foundation.

Finally, the community of Immokalee, combining so many of these interests, has received grants for P.A.C.E., RCMA Charter School, Immokalee Friendship House, the Empowerment Alliance of SW Florida and the Community Foundation’s Immokalee Initiative.

For all of her work guiding funding to meet community needs, Geri was named the 2011 recipient of the Robert C. Cosgrove Award by the Community Foundation and the 2014 Philanthropist of the Year by Everglades Chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals.

Along with everything else, Geraldine Martin was adventurous. She learned to fly an airplane and on July 23, 1980, she soloed in a Cessna 172 at the Elkhart airport. Lee and Geraldine Martin traveled the world together. Vacation and business travel included visits to more than 150 countries on all five continents, including navigating on the Amazon River, visiting Antarctica, and exploring the United Arab Emirates long before travel there was common. They also spent time in China before it was a travel destination. After Lee’s death, Geraldine Martin continued adventurous travel, including cruising around the horn of South America.

Geraldine Martin was pre-deceased by her husband, Lee, and survived by her children, Rex Martin (Lori Harris), Casper Martin (Linda Wolford), Jennifer Martin and Lisa Martin. She is also survived by grandchildren Ariana Ali (Aaron), Gabriel Brown, Isaac Brown (Danica Cowan), Tamara Brown, Emma Fabert (Muhammad Ahmad), Alexis Martin-Klose (Shawn Klose), Ashley Martin (Bernerd Haskins), Hallie Martin (Adam Taubman), Meridith Martin and Zachary Martin (Paula), and eight great-grandchildren.

The family has requested no flowers and no donations.

Published by The Elkhart Truth on Jun. 17, 2022.