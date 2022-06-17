‘Gross violations’ took place in Mariupol: UN

The United Nations Human Rights Commissioner has said the death and destruction in the port city of Mariupol show ‘gross violations’ of international human rights law.

The UN’s Michelle Bachelet also said the city is the “deadliest place in Ukraine” and raised concern over reported “filtration” processes.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and Romanian President Klaus Iohannis have backed Ukraine’s bid for candidate status at the European Union on their first trip to Kyiv since the war started.

Russian-backed separatists in Luhansk say they are ready to open a humanitarian corridor to evacuate civilians from a chemical plant in Severodonetsk, if Ukraine agrees to a ceasefire.

Ukraine says Russia’s proposals for peace talks are an “attempt to deceive the world”.

3 mins ago (04:37 GMT)

Russian economy ‘won’t be as it was’: Central Bank head

The head of the Russian Central Bank has warned that the country’s economy faces pressure from abroad that could persist indefinitely, dampening hopes that conditions could return to what they were before Russia sent troops into Ukraine.

“It seems to me that it’s obvious to everyone that it won’t be as it was before,” Elvira Nabiullina said at a session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, an annual showpiece gathering aimed at investors.

“External conditions have changed for a long time indeed, if not forever,” she said.

Russia’s Minister of Economic Development, Maxim Reshetnikov, told the same session that the prognosis is for Russia’s gross domestic product to fall by 7.8 percent this year, but “in the last month, there’s been a wave of improving assessments and prognoses”.

1 hour ago (03:31 GMT)

UK sanctions Russia’s minister responsible for forced ‘transfer and adoption’ of Ukraine’s children

The United Kingdom’s new round of sanctions on Russian officials includes Moscow’s Children’s Rights Commissioner, Maria Lvova-Belova, for her role in the “forced transfer and adoption of Ukrainian children”, a statement from the foreign ministry says.

The statement describes Russia’s treatment of children in Ukraine as “barbaric” and says that “Lvova-Belova has been accused of enabling 2,000 vulnerable children being violently taken from the Luhansk and Donetsk regions.”

Russia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in mid-May that more than 190,000 children had arrived in Russia from Ukraine’s Donbas region, including about 1,200 coming from orphanages in the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics.

Ukraine has accused Russia of forcibly and illegally deporting more than 200,000 children – some with families, others who had lost their parents in the war and others from orphanages.

1 hour ago (03:13 GMT)

Moscow-sanctioned leader of Australian state says he won’t be bullied by Putin

The head of the state of South Australia has responded to Moscow’s latest set of sanctions, which ban him among more than 200 Australian citizens from dealings with Russia, by saying he will not be bullied by Putin.

“Overnight I became the first Premier blacklisted by Vladimir Putin,” Peter Malinauskas wrote on Twitter.

“While travelling to Russia wasn’t on my bucket list, it appears this decision has been made in response my government’s strong stance in standing up for Ukraine,” he said.

“Vladimir Putin, I won’t be bullied, the State Government won’t be bullied and I will continue to stand up for democracy,” he added.

2 hours ago (02:55 GMT)

Ukraine says Russian peace talks proposals are an attempt to deceive world

Ukrainian peace talks negotiator dismissed Russia’s latest comments about being ready to resume negotiations as “an attempt to deceive the world.”

Mykhailo Podolyak said in an online post on Thursday that Russia wanted to give the impression of being ready to talk while planning to stab Ukraine in the back.

Kyiv would definitely return to the negotiations but only at the right time, he added.

2 hours ago (02:35 GMT)

A satellite image shows fields of artillery craters near Slovyansk

Maxar Technologies has released a satellite image showing fields peppered with artillery craters northwest of the city of Slovyansk, in the Donetsk region.

Russian forces resumed advancing towards Slovyansk in the past week aiming to take the city as well as nearby Kramatorsk. The photograph was taken on June 6.

The Institute for the Study of War said on Thursday that Moscow’s troops launched “unsuccessful assaults northwest” of the city.

2 hours ago (02:24 GMT)

Europe energy security at no immediate risk: EC

Europe’s energy security is not at immediate risk as a result of Russia reducing gas supplies to more European countries on Thursday, a European Commission spokesperson has said.

“Based on our exchange with the national authorities this morning via the Gas Coordination Group, there is no indication of an immediate security of supply risk,” the spokesperson said, adding that Brussels and countries’ national authorities were monitoring the situation closely.

2 hours ago (02:13 GMT)

Russian ships taking Ukraine’s grain to Syria: Satellite image company

Russian-flagged ships have been carrying Ukraine’s grain that was harvested last season and transported to Syria over the last couple of months, US satellite imagery company Maxar Technologies has said.

3 hours ago (01:42 GMT)

Air strikes in Lysychansk kill at least four: Governor

The death toll after an air strike hit a building in Lysychansk, where civilians were sheltering, has risen to four, the governor of the Luhansk region has said.

“The rescue operation is still ongoing,” Serhiy Haidai wrote on Telegram on Thursday evening. At least seven people were injured in the attack, he said.

Haidai said a separate air strike on Thursday hit a sanatorium building in Lysychansk and collapsed it, possibly causing further casualties.

“It is likely that there are people trapped under the rubble,” he said of the second strike, adding that a rescue effort was also under way there.

3 hours ago (01:35 GMT)

Australia’s PM won’t say if he will visit Kyiv: Sky News

Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has remained coy over whether he would accept Zelenskyy’s invitation to visit Ukraine later this month, Sky News reports.

Ukraine’s ambassador to Australia previously said Zelenskyy had extended the invitation when he congratulated Albanese on the Labor Party’s election win on May 21. But Albanese told Sky News he had only read about the invitation in the paper.

“That’s the information, the extent to which it’s come at this point in time,” he said.

“Look, I’m going to NATO as a priority because Australia is actually the largest non-NATO contributor to the efforts to support sovereignty in Ukraine and support the people of Ukraine standing up against this thuggish illegal behaviour of Russia,” he told Sky News.

3 hours ago (01:27 GMT)

Russian separatists in Luhansk ready to open corridor for Azot evacuation: Interfax

Pro-Russian militia in Luhansk say that they, together with the Russian Federation, are ready to discuss opening humanitarian corridors for civilians to exit the Azot chemical plant in Severodonetsk, subject to a ceasefire from Ukraine, the Russian Interfax news agency has reported.

The self-proclaimed Luhansk People’s Republic’s (LPR) Ambassador to Russia, Rodion Miroshnik, said Ukrainian militants disrupted the humanitarian corridor on Wednesday by shelling from a mortar and tank, according to Interfax.

3 hours ago (01:18 GMT)

Luhansk separatists say evacuation efforts failed in Severodonetsk

The pro-Russian militia of the separatist self-proclaimed Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR) has said efforts to evacuate people to safety from the eastern front line city of Severodonetsk have failed, in a video released on Thursday.

The Reuters news agency was able to geolocate the video to damaged shopfronts in central Severodonetsk. One shot showed a woman dragging luggage outside a damaged supermarket, and another showed a man walking by a storefront with an insurance company logo.

Russia had told Ukrainian forces holed up in the city’s Azot chemical plant to lay down their arms from Wednesday morning – an ultimatum ignored by Kyiv’s soldiers.

Ukraine says more than 500 civilians, including 40 children, remain alongside soldiers inside the chemical factory, sheltering from weeks of Russian bombardment. Russian-backed separatists say up to 1,200 civilians may be inside.

3 hours ago (01:11 GMT)

Russia’s Ukraine invasion shows aggression against all of Europe: Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy has said that Russia’s invasion amounted to aggression against all of Europe and that the more weapons Ukraine receives from the West, the faster it will be able to liberate its occupied land.

“Every day of delay or postponed decisions is an opportunity for the Russian military to kill Ukrainians or destroy our cities,” he said at a news conference on Thursday.

“There is a direct correlation: the more powerful weapons we receive, the faster we can liberate our people, our land.”

4 hours ago (01:00 GMT)

Putin says government must support domestic car industry

Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered his government to come up with new measures to support the domestic car industry, which has seen sales tank since Moscow launched its invasion of Ukraine.

Amid a crunch on demand from Russian buyers and severe logistics problems as a result of Western sanctions slapped on Moscow, car sales slumped a record 83.5 percent in May, according to figures from the Association of European Businesses (AEB).

4 hours ago (00:49 GMT)

Mariupol ‘deadliest place in Ukraine’: UN

At least 1,348 people have been killed in Mariupol since the beginning of the war, making it the “deadliest place in Ukraine”, Michelle Bachelet has said, adding the death toll is likely “thousands higher”.

UN’s top human rights official also said that nine out of 10 residential buildings and six out of 10 private houses have been damaged or destroyed, citing the attack on the theatre in March as an emblematic example.

Bachelet raised concern over the “filtration” process in the city where arbitrary determinations, intimidation and humiliation, which may amount to ill-treatment, have been reported.

The Ukrainian coordinator of the humanitarian corridor effort, Tetiana Lomakina, said her hometown “is purposefully turned into a ghetto for the Ukrainians where the genocide takes place at an accelerated pace”. She said the civilian death toll is at 22,000 and that “47,000 have been forcefully transferred to Russia or other occupied territories.”

4 hours ago (00:42 GMT)

Macron asked French manufacturer to increase howitzer production: Reuters

Emmanuel Macron has asked French arms manufacturer Nexter to increase the production of Caesar howitzers as he promised to send six more of the weapon systems to the Ukrainian army, a source close to France’s defence ministry said, the Reuters news agency reports.

Macron, ahead of his visit to Kyiv on Thursday, urged Nexter “to review its organisation to be able to work in a ‘wartime’ mode to be able to produce Ceasars much more quickly for the French army”, the source told Reuters.

Macron on Thursday pledged to send six more Ceasar howitzers out of French army stocks to Ukraine, adding to the 12 previously delivered. The French army in total holds less than 80 such artillery weapon systems.

4 hours ago (00:32 GMT)

UK to host Ukrainian leaders to discuss reconstruction

The United Kingdom will welcome representatives from Ukraine and business leaders on Friday to discuss how UK companies can help rebuild key infrastructure in Kyiv.

Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan will seek to promote collaboration between British companies in infrastructure, energy and transport, and Ukrainian public and private organisations to help repair damaged and destroyed infrastructure.

Trevelyan will also announce changes to trade remedy measures, including reallocating ring-fenced market access for steel imports from Russia and Belarus to other countries including Ukraine.

4 hours ago (00:28 GMT)

Russian pranksters posing as Ukraine president trick J.K. Rowling

A pair of Russian pranksters have revealed fragments of an interview they conducted with British writer J.K. Rowling while posing as people with sympathies towards neighbouring Ukraine.

Vladimir Kuznetsov and Alexei Stoliarov, who are also known as ‘Vovan and Lexus’ on their show on the Russian video platform Rutube, revealed the video at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

The pranksters told their audience they had questioned Rowling on “cancel culture” and her opinions towards Russia, while also pretending to ask questions on behalf of Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The Harry Potter author, who received widespread criticism on social media and beyond after making comments about transgender rights, said she supported tougher sanctions on Russia during the interview.

4 hours ago (00:22 GMT)

Macron decries ‘war crimes’ on ‘Ukraine’s soil’

Emmanuel Macron has decried the war crimes committed in Ukraine and promised to hold accountable the perpetrators.

“The whole world has witnessed the war crimes committed on Ukraine’s soil,” Macron said in a tweet.

“We will remain mobilised to ensure the perpetrators of those crimes are held accountable and punished in line with international law. Our experts are on the front line to gather the evidence,” he added.

5 hours ago (23:43 GMT)

US has not asked Russia about two missing Americans

The United States has said it has not asked Russia about two US citizens reported missing after travelling to Ukraine to fight against Russian forces and said there are reports of a third missing American.

“As of today, we have not raised this yet with the Russian Federation … (We) haven’t seen anything from the Russians indicating that two such individuals are in their custody,” US State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters, describing reports about the two men as unconfirmed.

Alexander Drueke, 39, of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, and Andy Huynh, 27, of Hartselle, Alabama, went to Ukraine as volunteer fighters against Russian forces, have been missing for a week, and are feared captured, family members have said.

5 hours ago (23:20 GMT)

EU leaders’ visit to Ukraine was ‘historic’: Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has described the visit to Kyiv by the leaders of Germany, France and Italy — all criticised in the past by Kyiv for support viewed as too cautious — as “historic” and said “big steps” were made during their meeting.

“Today is a truly historic day. Ukraine has felt the support of four powerful European states. And in particular support for our movement towards the European Union. Italy, Romania, France and Germany are with us,” he said, during his evening address.

“All four leaders … support Ukraine’s candidacy. Of course, all relevant procedures must be followed, all EU member states must join. But at our meeting today a big step was made,” Zelenskyy said.

The leaders, who were joined by Romanian President Klaus Iohannis, toured Irpin, a town northeast of the capital devastated soon after the invasion began on February 24, where withdrawing Russian forces left behind bodies littering the streets.

6 hours ago (23:09 GMT)

‘Gross violations’ took place in Mariupol: UN

The intensity and extent of the death and destruction in Mariupol suggested that “serious violations” of international humanitarian law and “gross violations” of international human rights law occurred during the battle for the Ukrainian city, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights has said.

Michelle Bachelet made the observation as she presented her agency’s report on the situation in Mariupol before the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva.

She said that the “tragedy of Mariupol” was far from over and explained that the full picture of the devastation was not yet clear.

13 hours ago (15:53 GMT)

European leaders back Ukraine’s EU bid

The leaders of France, Germany and Italy back “immediate” European Union candidate status for Ukraine amid their ongoing visit to Kyiv.

“All four of us support the status of immediate candidate for accession,” French President Macron told a joint news conference with his EU colleagues.

Moreover, he said Ukraine must “resist and win” the war and has announced that France will donate six additional long-range artillery systems.

17 hours ago (11:14 GMT)

Russia’s war of ‘unimaginable cruelty’: Scholz

The Ukrainian town of Irpin, like Bucha before it, has become a symbol of the “cruelty” of Russia’s war in Ukraine and its senseless violence, German Chancellor Scholz said on a visit to the Kyiv suburb, adding that the war must end.

“Irpin, like Bucha, has become a symbol of the unimaginable cruelty of the Russian war, of senseless violence,” Scholz wrote on Twitter. “The brutal destruction of this city is a warning: this war must end.”

