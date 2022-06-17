Here’s Everything You Need To Know About The New Gay Rom-Com “My Fake Boyfriend”

You might recognize some of My Fake Boyfriend’s fantastic cast, which features Keiynan Lonsdale from Love, Simon and The Flash, Dylan Sprouse of The Suite Life of Zack & Cody fame, and Sarah Hyland from Modern Family!

Keiynan plays the unlucky-in-love Andrew, while Sprouse plays Andrew’s best friend and graphic designer extraordinaire Jake! Jake pitches the idea of creating a “Fake Boyfriend” for Andrew on social media, and uses his graphic design skills to help create “Cristiano,” the fake boyfriend in question, and make him look both insanely attractive and madly in love with Andrew. Hyland, meanwhile plays Kelly, another of Andrew’s friends and Jake’s longtime girlfriend!

Lonsdale, Sprouse, and Hyland all have some truly amazing best friend chemistry together on screen, and for the record, I’d like to make it clear I’d love to be a part of this friend group, IRL, please. Thank you.