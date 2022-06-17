Categories
Technology

How to switch Apple ID on iPhone and iPad if you’re sharing


It’s good to know how to switch your Apple ID on iPhone and iPad in case you have multiple Apple accounts to juggle between your phone or tablet. Using several Apple IDs is sometimes necessary if you want to separate your work and personal profiles, or if you’re sharing a device with someone else. If that’s the case, or you have your own unique reason to need to swap, we are here to tell you how it’s done.

It’s fairly straightforward to change your Apple ID, as it’s just a matter of entering the right passwords and deciding what to do with any locally saved data. The steps below will walk you through the process of signing out of the currently in-use Apple ID, and then through signing back in with the second Apple ID.



Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.