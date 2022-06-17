Categories
Celebrities

I Just Learned Chris Evans Has No Idea How To Pose, And The Pictures Somehow Make Him Even Hotter


And the choir goes: “I know what he can do with his hands.”

1.

The other day Chris Evans revealed something I never noticed about him before.


Amanda Edwards / WireImage / Getty Images

3.

And by “disciplined pose,” he means he doesn’t ever know what to do with his hands.


Mark Ralston / AFP via Getty Images

4.

Judging from his 20 years of red carpet pictures, it’s VERY obvious.


Jason Merritt / Getty Images

5.

Like, it’s actually adorable and endearing.


Jason Laveris / FilmMagic / Getty Images

6.

Really, it’s cute!


Albert L. Ortega / Getty Images

7.

Those limbs are just dangling there.


Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

8.

Even this picture with his actual hands is awkward!


Vcg / Visual China Group via Getty Images

Now, let’s REALLY get into it…

9.

From my photo research, Chris has two poses.


Albert L. Ortega / Getty Images

10.

The “finger point.”


Jung Yeon-je / AFP via Getty Images

11.

Which he sprinkles gingerly into his pose “routine.”


Roslan Rahman / AFP via Getty Images

12.

But mostly, like 99% of the time, it’s the straight-up “hands in pocket.”


Jun Sato / WireImage / Getty Images

13.

He’s been doing it forever.


Albert L. Ortega / WireImage / Getty Images

14.

The first red carpet pictures of him are actually from back when he dated Jessica Biel and feature pocketed hands:


Jim Smeal / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

15.

Even when she was hugging him, his hands were in his pockets:


Ron Galella, Ltd. / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

16.

At the Notebook premiere his hands were in his pocket:


Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

17.

His hands were in his pocket modeling his best high school homecoming couture:


Patrick Mcmullan / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

18.

Hands in pocket with an Avril Lavigne tie:


Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

19.

At Halloween:


Astrid Stawiarz / Getty Images

20.

In some pin stripes:


Jim Spellman / WireImage / Getty Images

21.

Just guys being dudes!


Jason Squires / WireImage / Getty Images

22.

At the ESPY awards next to a large athlete:


Christopher Polk / Getty Images for ESPN

23.

With a mustache:


Walter Mcbride / WireImage / Getty Images

24.

Presenting an award:


Kevin Winter / Getty Images

25.

The man is a hands-in-pocket master.


Denise Truscello / WireImage / Getty Images

26.

It really is his “signature pose.”


Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic / Getty Images

27.

Hands in pocket with mom:


Jason Merritt / Getty Images

28.

Hands in pocket with Grace Jones:


David M. Benett / Getty Images

29.

Even Robert Downey Jr. couldn’t coax those paws out!


David M. Benett / Getty Images

30.

A hand in his pocket with his People’s Choice Award:


Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

31.

With his brother:


Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

32.

On Wall Street:


Charles Eshelman / FilmMagic / Getty Images

33.

Even when he’s signing something, he’s got that hand in the pocket!

34.

Ultimately, this isn’t christicism.


Jason Merritt / Getty Images

35.

I find it hot. Who the hell cares!


Patrick Mcmullan / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

36.

I’d much prefer comfortable Chris:


Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

37.

Over dangling, free-limbing Chris:


Kevin Mazur / WireImages / Getty Images

38.

Love you, babes. Call me <3


Neil Mockford / FilmMagic / Getty Images



Source link

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.