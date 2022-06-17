M6 CLOSED after lorry overturns – drivers face hours of rush-hour traffic chaos





National Highways said the northbound motorway was closed at 3.09am on Friday between J32 for Preston and J33 for Hampson.

In a website post, National Highways said: “The M6 is Lancashire is closed northbound between J32 and J33. “This is due to to an overturned HGV. “A large amount of diesel and oil has spilled onto the carriageway. “This will need to be cleared and the road surface inspected for damage.”

National Highways advised road users to follow the hollow circle diversion symbols on road signs and: Exit M6 J32 (Blackpool), onto M55

Follow M55 westbound to J1 Exit M55 at J1 (Broughton) and take third roundabout exit, A6 Garstang

Follow A6 northbound through Broughton, Barton, Bilsborrow, Garstang, to M6 J33 (Lancaster South), rejoin M6 northbound Lancashire Police said at 2.49am: “Please be aware the M6 between junctions 32 and 33 northbound is currently closed due to a police incident. “Please avoid the area and find alternative routes where possible. “We apologise for any inconvenience and will advise when this is reopened.”

Traffic website Inrix said at around 6.43am the M6 is still expected to remain closed for sometime this morning as crews continue to recover the overturned vehicle. It states: “M6 Northbound closed, queueing traffic due to overturned lorry and recovery work from J32 M55 (Broughton Interchange) to J33 A6 Preston Lancaster Road (Lancaster South / Garstang). Congestion to J31A (Longridge). “The road has been closed since around 02:30 Friday morning and is expected to remain closed for some time due to the difficult nature of of recovering the lorry.” MORE TO FOLLOW