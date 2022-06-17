Categories
Maisie Williams Has ‘Loved Each and Every One’ of the Movies She’s Been In


Maisie Williams is known to millions of fans worldwide as Arya Stark, the tough, deadly daughter of Ned Stark in Game of Thrones. But for those who have followed Williams’ career closely, the young actor is capable of much more. After Game of Thrones went off the air in 2019, Williams prioritized unexpected roles in film and television, surprising critics and fans alike with her range. In January 2022, Williams sat down for a fun interview with Wired, answering some of the most-asked questions online and revealing what she thinks about her previous film experience.

Maisie Williams became a star thanks to ‘Game of Thrones’

maisie williams movies

Maisie Williams attends the HBO’s Post Emmy Awards Reception at The Plaza at the Pacific Design Center on September 22, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

Williams landed a prime role in Game of Thrones in 2011 when she was still a child. After rising to fame, Williams started to experience the darker side of life in the spotlight. The actor has admitted that becoming a star at such a young age made it difficult for her to advance in the movie business in some ways, and that after playing the character of Arya, she had a tough time handling rejection. 



