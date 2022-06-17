Mariupol faces another crisis as several residents describe cholera symptoms daily





Much of the city’s infrastructure is damaged or destroyed and water has mixed with sewage, according to the UN. Cholera is usually caught by eating or drinking contaminated food or water and is closely linked to poor sanitation.

Uncollected dead bodies and rubbish add to the unsanitary conditions. There have been outbreaks of the disease in Mariupol before, and isolated cases have been reported in the past month. Advisor to Mariupol Mayor Petro Andriushchenko reported, citing sources from the collaborators, that the hospitals in the Russian-occupied port city are poorly equipped, lacking reagent testing kits and antibiotics. At the same time, he noted that in the hospitals of the occupied city there are no reagents for testing people, no antibiotics, because the Russians took everything out.

Reportedly, instead of treatment, people are sent home. Petro Andriushchenko said: “The occupiers have limited communication with Mariupol residents in hospitals. “In hospital No. 2, the Russian military is in the hospital, since the day before yesterday they have not visited the common canteen. Everything is separate.” As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on June 14, the adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, Mr Andriushchenko, said that in September of this year, the Russian invaders want to hold a concert with songs, dances and a theatrical performance in the Mariupol Drama Theatre. READ MORE: Zelensky’s heroes ‘hit jackpot’ as fleet of Russian armour wiped out

Earlier this week, the UN said that water had mixed with sewage in Mariupol, increasing the risk of a cholera outbreak. The Red Cross has warned that the destruction to sanitation infrastructure had set the ground for the spread of water-borne diseases.