Mike Love Said Some Fans Misunderstood The Beach Boys’ ‘California Girls’

Brian Wilson initially only thought of a few lyrics for The Beach Boys’ “California Girls.”

Mike Love added lyrics that mentioned parts of the United States besides California.

Love said some fans did not understand what The Beach Boys were trying to say in the track.

The Beach Boys | Charlie Gillett/Redferns

One of The Beach Boys‘ most famous songs is “California Girls.” Brian Wilson started writing the song while he was under the influence of drugs. Subsequently, Mike Love added lyrics to the song. Love said some of his lyrics were misinterpreted.

The Beach Boys’ Mike Love came up with lyrics for the song in a hallway

During a 2013 interview with Rock Cellar Magazine, Love said Wilson was high when he started writing “California Girls.” “He had the chorus ‘I wish they all could be California Girls’ but no other lyrics,” Love recalled. Wilson didn’t tell Love he was high while writing the song until the 2010s.

“So I went out in the hallway and came up with (recites lyrics) ‘Well East Coast girls are hip I really dig the styles they wear and Southern girls with the way they talk knock me out when I’m down there,’” Love continued. “So I wrote this poem touching on four corners of the U.S. and then over to Hawaii and all around the world.”