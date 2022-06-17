Categories
Mike Love Said Some Fans Misunderstood The Beach Boys’ ‘California Girls’

TL;DR:

  • Brian Wilson initially only thought of a few lyrics for The Beach Boys’ “California Girls.”
  • Mike Love added lyrics that mentioned parts of the United States besides California.
  • Love said some fans did not understand what The Beach Boys were trying to say in the track.
The Beach Boys with a surf board

The Beach Boys | Charlie Gillett/Redferns

One of The Beach Boys‘ most famous songs is “California Girls.” Brian Wilson started writing the song while he was under the influence of drugs. Subsequently, Mike Love added lyrics to the song. Love said some of his lyrics were misinterpreted.

