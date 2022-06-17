Missing NH siblings found safe in Maine

SOMERSWORTH, N.H. (WHDH) – Siblings Alaina and Chance Wilson, whom authorities believe were abducted by their biological mother, Kaileigh Nichols, from their home in Somersworth, New Hampshire have been found safe in Maine, according to New Hampshire State Police. An Amber Alert had previously been issued for them.

Alaina, 11, and Chance, 8, were last seen at 7:30 p.m. at their residence at 93 Colonial Village Park in Somersworth, where they have lived under the custody of their grandmother for the past four years. The grandmother fell asleep at 7:30 p.m. The siblings were reported missing at 9:45 p.m. when she woke back up and checked on them. Alaina is described as a 5’1″ or 5’2″ white female with brown hair and brown eyes, and is about 96 pounds. Chance is a white male between 4’6″ and 4’10” with brown hair and brown eyes and is about 68 pounds.

Both children appeared to have been removed from their home through a window, according to police. Alaina’s phone was left on her bed.

Somersworth Police confirmed that Nichols took a 2009 gray Honda Civic from a relative in Maine (Maine veterans license plate 2827A7), and the car was later seen at an end-of-year school event in Somersworth during the day on June 16. Nichols suffers from drug addiction and is known to have mental health issues. She is 5’1″ and a white female with brown hair and brown eyes, and is about 125 pounds. Her last known address is in Hubbard Road in Lebanon, Maine. Police have been granted an arrest warrant for Nichols for two felony counts of Interference with Custody.

The grandmother told 7News that she went to check on the children in their bedroom at 9:45 p.m. and noticed they were gone. She said she saw that the window was partially open and could see the screen on the ground.

She also told 7News that the children’s father was in their lives, but was unable to support them with custody. He died last fall in a car accident.

One neighbor, who had just learned of the news this morning, told 7News the incident made her sick.

