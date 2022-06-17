New Minecraft DLC wants you to crash land your ship by mistake

A new round of Minecraft DLC just landed, bringing Buzz Lightyear to the blocky builder game and transforming your Minecraft experience. The Lightyear DLC costs 1,340 Minecoins on the Minecraft Marketplace, or roughly $13, and it includes a Lightyear-themed character creation item and a mission pack that recreates Buzz’s inaugural movie in Minecraft. It also lets you take control of Buzz and several key characters from the movie. You’ll play through five missions spanning a mine, a swamp, and alien planets, piloting your own spacecraft – or crashing it – between destinations and using a wide array of Lightyear’s signature gadgets and weapons to take down bosses.

The goal is saving the galaxy from Zurg’s nefarious schemes, as you’d expect, though he looks a bit different than you might expect from the movies in the Lightyear DLC trailer.

The package is available for Minecraft Bedrock, which is basically just Minecraft now since Bedrock and Java merged.

It’s a comprehensive little set with a surprising amount of things to do, and the pre-made worlds and bosses are particularly impressive if you prefer to play in pre-built worlds instead of painstakingly building them yourself, then you could certainly do much worse.

The new DLC comes just shortly after Microsoft launched the long-awaited Wild expansion, adding several new features and even letting you turn Minecraft into a horror survival game, if you were so inclined, including frog breeding – it’s more useful than you might think – and the exceptionally useful Recovery Compass item, handy for not losing all your hard-won gear if you die.

