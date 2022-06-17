Newer resources available for genealogists | Times Leader

Here’s some great news for the area’s genealogists.

Tapping into the huge resources of the Northeast Pennsylvania Genealogical Society is now easier than ever, thanks to the improved and more user-friendly new website. Check it out at www.nepgs.com.

First, let’s remember that many of the resources are available only on-site, and on-site visits are still limited to 30-minute sessions and are for members only. That’s hardly an impediment, though, since the website gives directions for joining up and lists distance research rates. Of course, the website can tell you if the society’s library actually has the materials you need.

Let’s take a look at some of the newer resources.

What could be more appropriate this time of year than looking in old high school and college yearbooks to learn if and when an ancestor graduated and to get a photo of that ancestor as a student?

Well, the society has added more since I last mentioned them. The collection, covering high schools in most of the counties of Northeastern Pennsylvania is impressive, running from about a dozen yearbooks in the case of the long-shuttered Ashley High School to 50 for the more recent GAR (Wilkes-Barre).

Also added recently are records of Hazleton-area cemeteries and more of the old “Mountain Echo” newspaper that served the Shickshinny area. Luzerne County tax records have been converted from microfilm to PDF, and Luzerne County mining exams (1910-1999) now total more than 93,000 names.

There, you’ll find the various ways to contact the society library and keep yourself up to date on new materials that might be just what you’re looking for.

Agnes and genealogy: The flood and destruction spawned by Tropical Storm Agnes in June, 1972 is receiving sad recognition this month, 50 years after the disaster that devastated so many Wyoming Valley communities. One implication for genealogists is the movement of so many people afterward to new area addresses, some temporary ones and others permanent.

If you’re tracing local relatives, keep in mind that many existing homes throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania were destroyed or so badly damaged that residents (ourselves and families) had to live in regional trailer parks set up by the federal government or find other temporary quarters. That sad fact, and the subsequent move of so many people to new permanent addresses is traceable through city directories.

Don’t be surprised to see these and other changes of address in the year or two following the flood.

You might also find that the longtime home of family and ancestors is listed in the directories as “flood damaged,” meaning that it could well have been considered unsalvageable and torn down within a year or two.

Locally, the best sources of those directories are the Luzerne County Historical Society (membership based) and the Osterhout Free Library, both on South Franklin Street in Wilkes-Barre. If you’re out of area, search out their websites and consider look-ups.

Census News: As of a week ago, approximately 70 percent of the names in the U.S. Census of 1950 have been reviewed by volunteer workers, FamilySearch reports. The review is meant to verify and correct names and related data. Some 147,000 volunteers have been working on the project.

FamilySearch is one of the places a genealogist can go to access the census. Others include the Bureau of the Census itself. If all goes well, the organization says, the project should be completed by the end of this month.

