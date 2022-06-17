Novak Djokovic to use Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic as pre-Wimbledon warm up

World No. 3 Novak Djokovic will play at the Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic at the Hurlingham Club, per James Gray. Djokovic, 35, hasn’t played in any grass events this grass season, but he will get a match or two on grass before Wimbledon.

Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic both sign up to play the Giorgi Armani Classic at the Hurlingham Club next week. With Carlos Alcaraz and Casper Ruud confirmed, plus Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu possibly also involved, it could literally be bigger than any event on grass so far… — James Gray (@jamesgraysport) June 17, 2022

Last week, coach Goran Ivanisevic revealed Djokovic playing an ATP event on grass leading up to Wimbledon was unlikely. “Probably nothing (before Wimbledon). We will see, but now is the time to recover mentally.

As I said before, people like Novak are geniuses with a different way of thinking – they need a little time to come back and put some things together in their head, but it still takes time. Then that’s it, and he has experienced disappointments before, I know he will be ready for the grass,” Ivanisevic told Sport Klub.

Djokovic joins Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz

The Hurlingham exhibition will feature some of the biggest names of the game as Djokovic, Nadal and Alcaraz have all confirmed their participation. On Friday, Nadal confirmed that he plans to compete at Wimbledon and also revealed his plans to compete at the Hurlingham exhibition.

“I will travel to London, play two matches there before the tournament and follow my normal schedule to prepare for Wimbledon,” Nadal said. “Who knows what can happen in a couple of days — if the situation changes or something more negative (happens), there will be a moment to explain.

But I am excited to travel to Wimbledon and to play for the first time in three years.” After the ATP removed ranking points from this year’s Wimbledon, some feared top players might skip the tournament. However, that won’t be the case as the biggest names of the game have all confirmed their participation.

On the men’s side, Djokovic will be aiming to win a fourth consecutive Wimbledon title. Djokovic is aiming to defend his Wimbledon title, while Nadal is targeting to continue his stunning year and stay in contention for a Calendar Grand Slam.