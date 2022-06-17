Oswego County Sends Bulletproof Vests to Ukraine

June 17, 2022

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Legislature passed a resolution to donate 20 bullet-proof vests to Ukrainian humanitarian workers during a special meeting in April. The donation was made through St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Catholic Church in Syracuse.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the people of Ukraine,” said Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup, District 9. “From the millions of people who have been forced to flee their homes and take refuge in other countries, to the many others who stayed behind to fight an unjust invasion. We’re proud that we can offer some help to the humanitarian workers helping the refugee families and to the men and women fighting for freedom and democracy.”

Oswego County Legislator Marc Greco, District 24, chairman of the Oswego County Legislature’s Public Safety Committee agreed, saying, “I’m honored that we, as a county, are doing our part to help the people of Ukraine. They have endured conflict with pro-Russian forces for the last eight years – going back to the annexation of Crimea in 2014. This latest unwarranted attack has created perhaps the worst humanitarian crisis the world has witnessed since World War II. I encourage residents to join us in supporting their fundamental bid for freedom.”

Oswego County Probation Director David Hall said that he learned of the donation opportunity through a New York State Police captain.

“We had some vests that, while they are in perfectly good condition, we could no longer use for public safety purposes due to the manufacturer’s guidelines,” said Hall. “We wanted to put them to good use and thought this cause would be the best fit.”

Hall approached the Oswego County Purchasing Department and the full Legislature to request permission to make the donation, which was gratefully received by the Very Rev. Mihai Dubovici who thanked the County for its generous support.

“We appreciate your contribution,” said the Very Rev. Dubovici. “Our parish and the Ukrainian American community thank you all for your prayers for peace in Ukraine and ask that you continue to hold the Ukrainian people in your prayers.”

The Church continues to accept donations of medical supplies, non-perishable foods such as canned goods, diapers and baby formula to help the Ukrainian people.

In addition, it has established a Humanitarian Aid Fund to accept monetary donations for Ukraine. Cash and checks (made payable to “St. John the Baptist UCC”) are accepted in person and through the U.S. mail to: St. John the Baptist UCC, 207 Tompkins St., Syracuse, N.Y. 13204. Credit card donations can be made through the Church’s website at: https://www.stjohnbaptistucc.com/.

The Church will hold its 80th Syracuse Ukrainian Festival from 4 to 10 p.m. on Friday, July 29 and noon to 10 p.m. on Saturday, July 30. Visitors can enjoy Ukrainian food and entertainment, vendors, church tours and more while they support Ukraine.

For more information, call 315-478-5109 or visit https://www.stjohnbaptistucc.com/.