Princess Michael of Kent to retire from royal life – a look back at her £3m wedding tiara

It was later worn by her daughter Lady Gabriella Windsor in 2019.

Princess Michael’s wedding was held on June 30, 1978, and the Princess, who is also known as Marie Christine, wore the tiara to a ball that was held after her wedding ceremony, rather than to the entire affair.

The Kent City of London Fringe tiara was originally given to Marie Christine’s mother-in-law, Princess Marina, Duchess of Kent, by the city of London on her wedding day in 1934.

Eventually, Marina’s son Prince Michael inherited the tiara when she died in 1968.