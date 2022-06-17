Providing Lifesaving Transport for PVS Pets

In the very early hours of the morning on Saturday, June 11, about a dozen staff and volunteers met up at the shelter and loaded up pets and took them to the airport to meet with our partners from Bissell Pet Foundation. In addition to shelter pets, foster homes also brought in dozens of fosters to join in the flight. In all, nearly 100 pets left via air transport to rescues in New York and the surrounding areas, including Toronto, Canada! Air transport is incredibly expensive, costing Bissell and Petsmart about $35,000 per flight. Every year, we send just as many pets out to partner groups as we send out to local adoptive homes, so these flights are vital to our lifesaving programs. We are incredibly grateful for the partnership with these organizations!In order to fly, each pet must have an airline crate, and we’ve had HUNDREDS of crates donated by the community. For last week’s flight, we coordinated with our friends at Cuddly and received more than 125 crates. What crates we didn’t use on the flight will be used on upcoming flights on June 18th with our other air transport partners, Dog is My Copilot! We are always in need of crates for both transport and our foster care program, so if you have any extra sitting around, we’d gladly them off your hands. Just drop them off at our Trenton Center (2501 W. Trenton Rd) or Andrews Center (2451 N US Expressway 281) any time between 11-7 any day of the week!