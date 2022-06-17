Shelters reach max capacity with record number of pets available

“Unfortunately, in Wichita, we are actually facing a major crisis with animals. So we are at complete max capacity at both shelters, which unfortunately puts a lot of animal lives at risk,” Emily Hurst, the President of the Kansas Humane Society said.

“Both the Kansas Humane Society and the Wichita Animal Shelter, which is located next door to us, are seeing record high numbers of intakes, so that’s record number of animals coming in and record low numbers of people coming to reclaim their pets from the city shelter and people coming to the Kansas Humane Society to adopt,” Ericka Goering, the Director of Marketing and Communications for the KHS said.