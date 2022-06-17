Sigma Computing Awarded Snowflake Technology and Financial Services Industry Competency Badges for Accelerating Innovation in the Data Cloud

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sigma Computing (“Sigma”) today announced that its cloud-native, no-code data analytics platform has been awarded the Snowflake Technology Competency and Financial Services Competency badges for the Snowflake Data Cloud and Snowflake’s Financial Services Data Cloud, respectively.

Sigma for Snowflake delivers sub-second speeds at cloud scale with the simplicity to serve all levels of business use via a spreadsheet-style SaaS interface. Sigma and Snowflake are mobilizing the world’s data with the Snowflake Data Cloud and helping joint customers see the returns on their digital transformation investments by extending the power of cloud data directly to decision makers in every department of an organization.

The Snowflake Partner Network Competency Program unveiled at Snowflake Summit 2022 rewards and validates Snowflake partners for the depth of their Snowflake expertise and commitment to driving customer impact across the Data Cloud ecosystem. Sigma’s no-code SaaS is purpose-built for the Data Cloud and extends the power of Snowflake for joint customers by providing secure and fast accessibility for any user to analyze billions of lines of live data at a granular level in seconds.

With Sigma and Snowflake, joint customers have the power of comprehensive, live data in the Data Cloud and the ease-of-use of desktop analytics via Sigma’s powerful no-code SaaS platform, which enables any business professional to self-service their data analytics needs. Sigma’s spreadsheet-like interface dramatically simplifies complex analytics by empowering business users to build sophisticated pivot tables, quickly create and iterate dashboards, and aggregate or free-drill into billions of records.

“ Snowflake and Sigma’s partnership is reimagining what’s possible with data, helping joint customers maximize the value of data across their entire organizations while maintaining security and governance standards,” said Philip Larson, senior director, worldwide partner programs, Snowflake. “ Sigma’s Technology Competency badge is a testament to their expertise and continued innovation in the Data Cloud, further mobilizing the world’s data to be accessible for every business user and inform every business decision in real time.”

“ Receiving the Snowflake Technology and Financial Services Industry Competency badges provides important validation of Sigma’s work to unlock the power of Snowflake for non-technical users in every industry at every department where data can drive better business decisions,” said Mike Palmer, CEO, Sigma. “ It is exciting to see our technology advancing quickly today with capabilities to serve both broad and industry-specific use cases across technology and financial services, and we look forward to achieving further validation across additional Snowflake customer segments with additional badges next.”

About Sigma Computing

Sigma is the first purpose-built data platform for business users to directly analyze full fidelity live data. Sigma empowers business teams to break free from the confines of the dashboard, explore live data independently, and make better, faster decisions. The award-winning platform capitalizes on the power of cloud data warehouses to combine data sources and analyze billions of rows of data instantly via an intuitive, spreadsheet interface for data analysis – no coding required. For a demo, trial, and to sign-up for Sigma today, visit www.sigmacomputing.com.

