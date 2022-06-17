Sir Elton John stores up a lifetime of memories as he bids fans farewell

The star shares two children with husband David Furnish: Zachary, 11 years old, and Elijah, 9.
At the Yellow Brick Road tour at Carrow Road, in Norwich, Uk, Sir Elton treated the crowd to 23 songs and shared an emotional speech with fans.
He said: “Tonight is the 229th show on the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, we have about 103 shows to do. It’s been quite a journey and it all ends next July.”
“I want to thank you for all the memories, all the love you’ve sent me, all the loyalty, the kindness, the letters, the dressing up, the costumes, the multiple shows you’ve been to.”
He added: “I will take you with me in my heart, in my soul and I can tell my boys all about you when I get old and decrepit. I love you.”
The show featured the best hits of Sir Elton including Tiny Dancer, Rocket Man and Your Song.
The 73-year-old displayed a montage of career highlights including his cameo in The Simpsons, Live Aid performance and winning his first Oscar.
Sir Elton John is a true musical icon having hits in every decade since the 1970s and notched up global record sales of 300 million.
