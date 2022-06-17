Categories Finance State pension blunder sees millions receive incorrect amount for YEARS – £1bn shortfall Post author By Rebekah Evans Post date June 17, 2022 No Comments on State pension blunder sees millions receive incorrect amount for YEARS – £1bn shortfall A STATE PENSION blunder has impacted many Britons, who have potentially been getting the incorrect amount for years. Source link Related Tags £1BN, amount, blunder, incorrect, millions, pension, receive, sees, shortfall, state, years ← Agreed → ‘Compare and contrast!’ Macron mocked as Zelensky looks ‘more comfortable’ with Boris Leave a Reply Cancel replyYou must be logged in to post a comment. This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.