Team Suzy, Michigan Humane match pets and Alzheimer’s patients


Two Michigan nonprofit organizations have partnered to match dementia and Alzheimer’s patients and their caregivers with support animals. 

Team Suzy, a Berkley-based non-profit focused on assisting those diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and dementia, and Michigan Humane, an animal welfare nonprofit, are working together to pair pets with families in need of support from a companion animal.

The program is a recent addition to Team Suzy’s ‘Roadmap for Caregivers’ project which aims to provide caregivers of Alzheimer’s and dementia patients with necessary assistance and resources, according to a May news release.

The organization was founded by co-founders Jimmie Plaskey and Mike Plaskey after Suzy Plaskey, wife of Mike Plaskey, died in 2020 following a six-year battle with Alzheimer’s. 

“We are so grateful for the support and collaboration with Michigan Humane and Team Suzy looks forward to bringing healthy, happy pets to patients and the caregivers who need them the most,” Mike Plaskey said in the release.

Suzy Plaskey, an Alzheimer's patient who passed in 2020, and her dog Dusty

Founded in 1877, Michigan Humane is Michigan’s oldest and largest nonprofit animal welfare organization. Originally known as the Michigan Humane Society, the organization works toward making communities in Michigan safer for pets and their owners. 

The organization has four shelters and veterinary centers spread across Southeast Michigan in Detroit, Rochester Hills, Westland and Howell. 

As a part of this project, Team Suzy will couple approved patients and caregivers with companion animals from Michigan Humane at no additional charge to the family. 



