Tennis: Lloyd Harris out for rest of the season after wrist surgery

South African tennis player Lloyd Harris, who is ranked No 36 in the world and reached the quarter-finals of the US Open last year, has announced that he will miss the rest of the 2022 season after undergoing surgery on his right wrist.

The 25-year-old Harris posted an update on his Instagram account in which he says, “Hi guys just wanted to let you know that I decided to do surgery yesterday on my right wrist an that everything went really well. I have been struggling with severe pain over the last couple months which has not allowed me to be near my best so surgery was my best and only option.”

Lloyd Harris then continued to say, “I will unfortunately be out until 2023 but i am confident that i will return being super healthy, motivated and eager to achieve my goals. Big thanks to my doctor, my team, sponsors, family and friends and every1 for your messages and support! Cant wait to be back on court and enjoy the sport we all love so much!

Harris has a 7-14 record on the ATP Tour in 2022. The South African has struggles for most of the season, losing his first five matches of the season and his five most recent matches.

In his last tournament at the French Open last month, Harris was defeated French veteran Richard Gasqeut in straight sets.