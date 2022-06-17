Ukraine moves a step closer to joining the EU; Russian bombings ‘rising daily’

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Ukraine should be welcome as a candidate country.

The European Commission, the executive arm of the EU, has proposed that Ukraine be given candidate status for EU membership.

The recommendation comes on the proviso that Ukraine carries out a number of important reforms.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Ukraine should be welcome as a candidate country — referring to a legal term that means a nation has officially started an accession path to full membership.

Wearing a yellow blazer over a blue shirt to represent Ukraine’s colors, von der Leyen said at a press conference that the commission had one clear message for Kyiv. “And that is, yes, Ukraine deserves [the] European perspective. Yes, Ukraine should be welcomed as a candidate country.”

— Sam Meredith