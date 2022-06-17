Universal Credit claimants to get the one-off £650 – first payment due in July





Last month, the Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced a wave of new financial support payments to assist those who are struggling with soaring inflation and energy bills. Among the new schemes confirmed was an extra £650 payment which will be available for around eight million people across the country. This payment will be delivered in two instalments with the first payment being rolled out in July.

Millions, including recipients of Universal Credit in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, will get the payment worth £326 on 14 July, 2022. The rest of the larger £650 cost of living payment will be sent to claimants’ bank accounts sometime in the autumn. Other support payments announced by Mr Sunak include an extra £300 for pensioners and households will be able to claim an energy bill discount worth £400. The extra £650 payment was created for those who claim means-tested benefits from the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP). READ MORE: ‘I didn’t eat for a week!’ Mum of three devastated after losing £4,000 in bank scam

Among the qualifying DWP benefits for this extra payment are Universal Credit, Income Support and Pension Credit. Claimants of Universal Credit have struggled in recent months as the pandemic-era £20 per week uplift to payments was removed last year. Shortly after this, households began to experience a significant hike to their energy bills and inflation has put further pressure on families financially. As it stands, inflation in the UK is at nine percent, while the energy price cap is expected to reach £2,800 by October. DON’T MISS

Rishi Sunak’s latest round of support payments is an attempt to mitigate the damage of these factors on peoples’ finances. Overall, the sum total of money being delivered through Mr Sunak’s latest intervention comes to £37billion. Earlier this week, Thérèse Coffey, the Government’s Work and Pensions Secretary, said: ‘With millions of the lowest-income households soon seeing the first of two cash instalments land into their bank accounts, we are taking action to directly help families with the cost of living. “This one-off payment totalling £650 is part of our £37billion cost of living support package that will put an extra £1,200 into the pockets of those most in need.”

Mr Sunak added: “We have a responsibility to protect those who are paying the highest price for rising inflation, and we are stepping up to help. “In July, over eight million people will get their first £326 payment to help with rising prices, as part of a package worth at least £1,200 for vulnerable families. I said we would stand by people when they needed help, and we are.” James Andrews, the senior personal finance editor at money.co.uk, encouraged people who are struggling with the cost of living crisis to “check what you’re entitled to” from the Government.

Mr Andrews explained: “Those on benefits will receive a payment of £650, with pensioners receiving a smaller but still significant sum of £300. Those on non means tested disabilities will also receive a payment of £150. “The good news is that you don’t need to apply for the cash grant. If you’re eligible, the money will be automatically transferred to your bank account over two months, with the first payment being made in July, followed by a second one in autumn. “If you’ve been struggling in recent months and haven’t been claiming any state support, now is the time to check what you’re entitled to. “Schemes like Universal Credit will help the lowest earners, and when combined with the new cash grant, could provide significant support during this challenging time. Check out our guide on what benefits you’re entitled to here.”