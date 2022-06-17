Venus Williams comments on Serena Williams returning to tennis

Seven-time Grand Slam champion Venus Williams revealed she knew for a very long time about Serena Williams’ plans to play Wimbledon and added she is happy that now the whole tennis world is aware of her sister’s intention to compete at The Championships.

Serena Williams hasn’t played since retiring her Wimbledon first round match 12 months ago. This Tuesday, Serena Williams revealed her plans to play doubles with Ons Jabeur in Eastbourne next week. On the same day, Wimbledon announced Serena Williams as a main draw wildcard recipient.

Some feared Serena Williams was done with tennis but this week she confirmed she indeed plans to give another shot to tennis. “I’ve been keeping the secret for a long time and I’m just glad it’s out,” Venus Williams said in a conversation with Erin Andrews at BIO2022.

“People say I’ve heard and you say I don’t know, you feel like you are lying, lead me out of this. She hasn’t played in a year, I haven’t played any year. It’s going to be great to see her back in action.

She’s quite formidable.”

Venus Williams happy to see her sister Serena back in action

Serena Williams decided to play doubles in her first tournament back and she picked fourth-ranked Jabeur as her partner. Serena Williams is no stranger to Eastbourne, having played there twice.

However, Serena Williams hasn’t played in Eastbourne for over a decade as her last participation at the tournament came in 2011. “I am excited to return to the Rothesay International tournament in England and to be back on the grass – a surface that has been so good to me throughout my career.

Eastbourne has a unique charm that you don’t see anywhere else on Tour and I’m looking forward to playing in front of the fans again,” Serena Williams said in a statement.