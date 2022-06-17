WATCH Zelensky’s Air Assault Brigade pulverise Putin’s tank with ‘famous’ missile





Volodymyr Zelensky’s 80th Air Assault Brigade was shown to obliterate Russian military equipment using an advanced Ukrainian anti-tank missile system. Video footage from Ukraine shows a Russian tank erupt into flames following a successful strike from a Stugna-P guided missile launch. The clip published on social media by Ukraine Weapons Tracker shows Ukrainian forces steadily calculating their targeted attack in the moments before the devastating blow to Moscow’s military forces.

An aerial shot following the missile launch shows plumes of thick black smoke rising from the Kremlin’s tank as the shattered remains of the military vehicle are engulfed by flames. The Stugna-P anti-tank guided missile was developed by the Luch Design Bureau, a major developer of defensive technology-based in Kyiv. The missile system has a daylight range of between 100 metres and 5km, reduced to a maximum of 3km during nighttime. Zelensky’s defensive forces have previously used advanced weaponry to destroy a Russian military helicopter during earlier stages of the conflict in April. A further defensive operation in Izyum, a city in Kharkiv, devastated four separate Russian tanks using Stugna-P missile launches in a matter of minutes.

The Stugna-P system is composed of a rocket launcher mounted on a tripod which is then operated by ground troops who identify potential targets. The Ukrainian technology has been compared to the American-made Javelin missile launch system due to its strategic portability. Since Putin's invasion of Ukraine in February, NATO allies of President Zelensky have provided a significant number of Javelin systems as military aid to support the defensive frontline. The Javelin anti-tank missiles are shoulder-mounted systems that, like the Stugna-P systems, are operated by a small group of ground soldiers who select targets within proximity of the weapons attack range.

The continued destruction of Russian military vehicles is a certain devastating blow to the Kremlin as Moscow has struggled to replace tanks lost in the conflict. The Institute for the Study of War, a US-based think tank, issued a statement on Monday outlining an increased Russian reliance on outdated military equipment as Ukrainian forces have wiped out many of Putin's modern tanks. The statement read: "Social media footage also showed Russian forces transporting Russian volunteer and reserve units with T-80BV tanks (a variant produced in 1985, as opposed to the modernised T-80 BVM operated by the 1st Guards Tank Army) and BMP-1 armoured personnel carriers (which have largely been phased out in favour of the BMP-2) to Belgorod Oblast on June 9. "Additional social media footage showed Russian forces transporting T-80BV tanks removed from storage in Moscow Oblast on June 9."

Reports have speculated that President Putin may soon be forced to order a mass mobilisation of Russians with fighting capability as his military has been further crippled by a huge number of fatalities. A statement from the UK Ministry of Defence said: “As claimed by the Ukrainian authorities, some Russian Battalion Tactical Groups (BTGs) – typically established at around 600 to 800 personnel – have been able to muster as few as 30 soldiers.” By comparison, the Ukrainian military has been strengthened by the continued provision of military aid by international allies of President Zelensky. Defence Secretary Ben Wallace recently visited Kyiv to meet with President Zelensky and Ukrainain Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov in order to further discuss “the operational needs of Ukraine’s Armed Forces.”