What date in July is the cost of living payment?

The rampant cost of living crisis has tightened budgets for many up and down the British Isles. Inflation is currently at a 40 year high, while energy bills rose by around £700 for many at the start of April. To help alleviate financial woes the Government announced a £37bn support package last month, which included two cost of living payments for some.
Chancellor Rishi Sunak unveiled the support after fierce pressure grew on the Government to do more for Britons.
Speaking at the time, he said the Government had a “responsibility to protect those who are paying the highest price for rising inflation, and we are stepping up to help”.
Included within the package is a duo of payments, that are due to be sent out to more than eight million UK households.
The Government has now announced when the first of these will be paid. So, how much longer do eligible candidates have to wait?
READ MORE: State pension age: Britons could miss free prescriptions
From Thursday, July 14 the first of the payments will begin to be sent out by the Government.
All of the money will be processed by the end of the month, and will amount to £326 per home.
A second payment of £324 will be sent out in the Autumn, though the Government has not confirmed a fixed date for this yet.
Eligible residents in England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland will automatically receive the payments into their bank accounts.
The aid is being provided to help combat the worsening cost of living crisis.
Last month, the energy regulator Ofgem said the typical household energy bill was expected to rise by £800 in October.
If it does grow by that amount, it will mean that Britons, on average, will be paying £2,800 a year.
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the ongoing Covid pandemic have also helped to drive up the value of everyday goods, and in turn push inflation to its current level of nine percent.
Source link