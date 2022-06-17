What’s Doing

Crow Wing County Genealogy Society to meet

The Crow Wing County Genealogy Society will meet 6-8 p.m. Thursday, June 23, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Family History Center, 101 Buffalo Hills Lane, Brainerd.

This meeting is for research and as a social gathering open to the public. Several members will be present to assist in research.

Anyone interested in genealogy is welcome to attend.

For questions, call 218-828-0365.

CJ Chapter of PEO meeting planned

The CJ Chapter of PEO will meet 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 21.

The program will be a report on the 2022 convention.

Nisswa Garden Club to meet Thursday

BREEZY POINT — The Nisswa Garden Club will meet Thursday, June 23, at the Pelican Lakes Conservation Center, 8922 Thrane Drive, Breezy Point.

Sally Jacobsen will speak on “Help, the Weeds are Winning.” The program is free and open to the public and starts at 1:30 p.m. No reservations are needed to attend the program.

The public is also welcome to attend a lunch buffet. The cost of the lunch is $16 (cash or check only). Lunch reservations must be made by 10 a.m. Monday, June 20, by calling Barb at 218-330-6661. Registration and social time is from 12-12:30 p.m. The business meeting is at 1:15 p.m. followed by the speaker at 1:30 p.m.

The Center, Brainerd, duplicate bridge scores

June 10: Bob and Sandy Crozier, 28; Maurice and Kathy Youakim, 27.

Area duplicate bridge scores

Ideal Town Hall, June 9: Enga Wodziak and Emily Schuldt, 79.50; Shirley Rhinehart and Clare Fulton, 74.00; Larry Fleer and Donna Fleer, 74.00; Lorraine Northagen and Shirley Gronholm, 71.50; Eric Hanson and Mary De Hanson, 70.00.

Crosslake Community Center, June 10: Bill Herrick, 4790; Donna Fleer, 3570; Ruth Soby, 3380.

Brainerd High School class of 1981 announces August reunion

The Brainerd High School class of 1981 reunion will be Aug. 6, at Dunmire’s on the Lake (the former Iven’s on the Bay and Northern Cowboys).

Cocktail hour begins at 5:30 p.m. and dinner starts at 6:30 p.m. Dinner is $30 per person through pre-registration and $40 cash per person at the door. Only a limited number of meals will be served for $40. Dinner includes a chicken, steak and shrimp pasta buffet, Caesar salad and dessert.

To register, send a check or cashier’s check to Class of 1981 and send to BHS Class of 1981, Brainerd, MN 56401. Include a note or check memo with the name or names of attendees. Registration deadline is July 22.

Direct questions can go to Trudi Bjork at

Brainerdclass1981@gmail.com

.

A Facebook class group is at Brainerd MN Class of 1981 and class members can join.

Washington High School class of 1965 to meet

Washington High School class of 1965 will meet for lunch at 11 a.m. Monday, June 20, at Ernie’s on Gull.

The Center, Brainerd, bridge scores

Monday winners: Sandy Severt, 4630, Judy Thomas, 4480; Dorothy Adamson, 3800.

Washington High School class of 1954 meeting set

BAXTER — The Washington High School class of 1954 will meet 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 21, at Grizzly’s in Baxter.

Brainerd VFW breakfast planned

The public is welcome to Sunday breakfast at the Brainerd VFW, 309 S. Sixth St., Brainerd, from 8 a.m. to noon Sunday, June 19.

There are seven menu choices for $9.

Find out more at

http://www.brainerdvfw.org

.