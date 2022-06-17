WordleBot Can Help You Get Better At Wordle

The New York Times has released a tool to help players improve at Wordle. Called WordleBot, the tool walks a player through their guesses and suggests better ones that can cut down the number of tries it takes them to complete Wordle’s daily five-letter word puzzle.
You can upload a screenshot of a puzzle you’ve attempted, or you can open the tool in the same browser you play Wordle in. Either way, WordleBot will first rate your completed puzzle on skill and luck. Skill is achieving the minimum number of attempts needed to find the solution, and luck is how many solutions your guesses unexpectedly eliminate.