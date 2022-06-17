Yorkshire murder investigation launched as man found dead at fishing lake





The man is believed to have died at a fishing lake in Sheffield, South Yorkshire after his body was discovered there on Thursday. One man has so far been arrested in connection with the incident.

The police attended the scene on Thursday after being called out by a concerned member of the public. Officers rushed to the scene at Herries Road Pond in Shirecliffe. South Yorkshire Police put out a statement. It read: “At 9.21pm yesterday (16 June) emergency services were called to reports of cause for concern of a man at Herries Road Pond in the Shirecliffe area of Sheffield.

“The man was taken to hospital via ambulance but sadly pronounced deceased. His family have been informed. A post-mortem examination is due to take place today”. A young man has been arrested in connection with the death but the investigation is ongoing. The spokesperson explained: “A 33-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody at this time.” Officers are urging witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

They wrote: “If you have any information relating to the man’s death, please contact police either online, through live chat, or by calling 101. The incident number to quote is 1014 of 16 June.” Pictures online show emergency services at the scene, including an air ambulance. The pond has been cordoned off and enquiries are ongoing this morning. The pond is run by a members-only club. After the incident, they posted on Facebook: “The pond will be closed for a short period due to a police incident last night so please don’t try to get on. “I will let you all know when we are back open.”