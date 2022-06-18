10 Best Superhero Comedy Movies, According To Ranker

Content Warning: This article has videos that may contain violent and graphic images, as well as profanity.

Right around the corner is the latest MCU film Thor: Love & Thunder, which, thanks to the talents of all involved, has the potential to be one of the funniest and perhaps best superhero movies. While dark and brooding can lead to much critical acclaim, superhero movies have the potential to be brilliant and also hilarious, and Ranker users have ranked what they think are the best at walking that line.

Whether they be the perfect utilization of Marvel humor and the director’s style or they be outlandish with charismatic leads, many superhero movies are not just cut and dry blockbusters with cheesy jokes but are genuinely great comedies.

10 Shazam! (2019)





The DCEU has a decent sprinkling of humor throughout its mixed bag of movies, but other than James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad, Shazam! is certainly worthy of being deemed the funniest that the DCEU has on offer.

The movie was a bit of a surprise to many in terms of how good it is. People still believe it to be one of the best DCEU films. With its charismatic lead, the film has a lot of heart and wit, and various moments particularly pertaining to Billy discovering his powers and using them with childlike joy.





9 The Mask (1994)





Not from Marvel or DC but based on a series from Dark Horse comics, Jim Carrey’s superhero comedy The Mask has one of the most loved comedic performances of Jim Carrey’s career.

Many of the laughs are due to Jim Carrey’s typically whacky performance as Stanley Ipkiss, with his physical comedy, in particular, shining when he dons the mysterious mask. Raucous and cartoonish, the movie may not be the typical idea of a superhero movie, nor is its humor for everyone, but it has so many moments that audiences cannot help but laugh at, in large part to its lead.





8 Iron Man (2008)





The cultural importance of Iron Man is enormous. This movie kicked off the MCU, and had it failed, the pop culture landscape would be vastly different from what it is today. The film is fantastic, being great as a standalone and a piece of connective tissue.

The movie is not necessarily a comedy, but thanks to Robert Downey Jr.’s terrific performance and the writing, there are so many funny moments from Tony Stark, whose charm and charisma are one of the highlights of the entire MCU. This movie is not as reliant on comedy or as focused on it as some other MCU projects, but that is a testament to how great of a genre blend this film is at points.





7 The Incredibles (2004)





Despite not being a typical comic book movie project from the likes of Marvel or DC, The Incredibles remains one of the best superhero movies of the 21st century, being wildly entertaining with some of that Pixar humor that all audiences can enjoy.

Whether it be through the family dynamic, the group hiding their superpowers, or simply through Frozone not being able to find his super-suit, the movie is chock full of wit that makes it not just one of the funniest and best Pixar movies but Superhero movies ever.





6 Deadpool 2 (2018)





Just as foul-mouthed and violent as the first outing, Deadpool 2 is a great follow-up to the 2016 smash hit, even if it is perhaps not as strong narratively or even as funny as that first outing.

Ryan Reynolds proves once again he was a perfect piece of casting for the character with his leading performance here, but the movie also has some great funny moments from its supporting cast, not least of all X-Force. Fans are hoping (and it seems likely they will not be disappointed) that the charm, gore, and entire rated-R personality is not removed from the franchise under the Disney banner.





5 Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017)





There are some mixed opinions out there regarding Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 2, some out there hate it, and some see it as a fitting sequel to one of the MCU’s best movies. However, a portion of the humor in the movie is undeniably funny.

The issue many, even those who like the film, have with the movie is how thick and fast the jokes come in; it is relentless at times. It is pretty much non-stop from the get-go, only being absent in the movie’s most emotional moments. Nevertheless, much of the humor in the movie is great, hitting home far better than in other MCU films, in large part to its superb cast, who have great chemistry with one another. Drax and Mantis together, Rocket and Baby Groot’s dynamic, and Star-Lord’s love for Gamora all make for some hilarious moments and some of the MCU’s funniest quotes.





4 Ant-Man (2015)





Arguably the most underrated MCU film is Ant-Man, a story that is relatively contained and feels like a light-hearted watch the whole way through, with the whole movie working out with its typically basic Marvel villain. It also has some of the MCU’s best comedy.

Paul Rudd works so well in this film and in this role, and the levity he brings to the MCU is fantastic. Another absolute goldmine of laughs in the movie is Michael Peña, who is terrific. While there are clear moments of Wright’s influence in the film, one has to wonder how much more humor would come from stylization had Edgar Wright stayed in the project.









3 Guardians Of The Galaxy (2014)





When Guardians of the Galaxy hit screens, it came as a wonderful surprise, taking the MCU deeper into space and becoming one of the freshest and most dazzling MCU films, retaining that reputation even today.

The movie is so full of heart, with each of its main cast working in tandem to add quality to the movie, full of zany, irreverent comedy, stunning and colorful visuals, and one of the best group dynamics in the MCU. The hit rate of the jokes in this movie is top tier, and fans cannot wait to be given more inevitable laughs by James Gunn and co. come Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3.





2 Thor: Ragnarok (2017)





Before Taika Waititi, Thor was wallowing as a character, not having the investment that fans had in others like Cap, Iron Man, Bucky, etc., and also having two lackluster movies. Thor: Ragnarok changed everything.

The movie completely altered Thor’s trajectory, turning him into one of the more universally loved characters and allowing Chris Hemsworth’s natural charisma to shine. The movie is utterly hilarious and one of the MCU’s most rewatchable films. Korg provides more great laughs than most other MCU side characters, and the Hulk/Thor/Valkyrie dynamic has so many great moments (see “He’s a friend from work.”). The same can be said about everything Loki does in the movie and Jeff Goldblum being Jeff Goldblum.





1 Deadpool (2016)





Deadpool is not a typical superhero film, and it is better off for it, providing audiences with some of the most fun they have ever had with a comic book movie, as well as some belly laughs.

With Wade Wilson’s fourth-wall-breaking, its R rating, the charisma of Ryan Reynolds, and the sheer foulness of it all, Deadpool is a true superhero comedy and works wonderfully as such. Not family-friendly in its hilarity like the MCU or The Incredibles, Deadpool is firmly for maturer audiences who will always have a slew of chuckles at the film – presuming they can handle its humor, that is.

