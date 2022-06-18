Adoptable Pets in St. Petersburg

Morris (Not the Cat!) This blocky-headed boy only gets aggressive with his love, and all he wants is ear scritches and cuddles, so if you want a buddy to binge Yellowstone or even old Friends episodes, he’s your boy. You must own your home to adopt this 5-year old, 69-pound dog.
Spice Kitty. Who doesn’t love some spice in their life? No one, that’s who – especially when it’s this 7-month-old tortie kitty, Sriracha. She’s independent, playful, and observant. She’s also not averse to snuggles, which is never a bad thing.
Sister Hazel Unlike the Gainesville band, you can find this Hazel right here in St. Pete. Calicos aren’t for everyone, but they do have a fan base (much like the band), so if you’re for calicos, Hazel is for you. This striking 8-month-old young lady (almost all callies are girls) already exhibits the typical calico personality. Come meet her – when love takes hold, you’ll be glad you did!
Thoroughly Cuddly Millie. This sweet, gentle 55-pound catahoula mix has proper leash manners – because she doesn’t want to be too far away from her person. Are you her person? Come meet this sweet girl and find out.
All pets spayed, vaccinated, micro-chipped and dewormed. Pet Pal Animal Shelter, 405 22nd Ave. S., St. Pete. 727-328-7738; petpalanimalshelter.com.
