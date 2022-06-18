Anger as banks hike mortgages by more than interest rate rise

The Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee voted on Thursday to raise base rate from one to 1.25 percent. Several lenders confirmed that they would be passing it on. But HSBC went further, increasing its fixed-rate mortgages by between 0.45 and 0.5 percentage points just before the official announcement.

A spokesman insisted the rises were “not in anticipation” of the Bank’s decision “and there are a number of different factors taken into account”.

Financial information company Moneyfacts said Lloyds Bank had announced even bigger rises on fixed rate mortgages last week.

Around 10 lenders unveiled rate rises ahead of the Bank’s move.

Santander and Nationwide said their base rate-linked trackers will go up by 0.25 percent. TSB and Barclays said variable rate products will rise.

Rachel Springall, from Moneyfacts, said what lenders charge for fixed-rate mortgages “have been going up for quite a few months now”.

One reason was reduced competition between firms, she added.

However, savers are unlikely to benefit.