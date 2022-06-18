Autonauts Has Landed on Xbox – Xbox Wire

Autonauts is more than just a world-building game. Autonauts is a complex, tasty blend of different flavors. A fun combination of simulation, crafting, building, automation, resource management, production line… the list goes on! A challenging puzzle game: you not only have to figure out how to program Bots to do jobs for you, but also how to best get them to coordinate with each other.

Bots can do everything you can do, only better: from basic repetitive tasks to elaborate sequences. Really, the aim is to make yourself redundant by creating a fully-automated settlement in which Bots do everything for you and the population.

As you build Bots from better materials they get stronger and faster, and you can do a lot more with fewer workers. What’s great is as you unlock blueprints for new parts, you can mix and match them to make so many distinctive Bots, and even dress them up in tops and hats to really make them stand out.

Seeing so many busy Bots at work, scuttling around, bringing a growing settlement to life, is mesmerizing, like watching an industrious ant farm.

Autonauts gives you a safe place to play at your own pace. There’s no pressure to perform. You can solve – and cause – problems in your own way, and, in your own time, revisit your established systems and industries to implement more advanced solutions based on what you’ve learned from first-hand experience or other players.

The beauty of Autonauts on console a streamlined onboarding mode: Settlement. You aren’t left to figure out everything for yourself. Instead, focused plans are neatly packaged up and presented at each stage.

Autonauts features two other modes, more freeform ways to play, in which everything you use in Settlement is unlocked – and much more! In Creative mode, there’s no technology tree to follow, which means you can follow your own path to build worlds. Finally, Free mode is ideal for an even more relaxed time, because everything’s already made and you just have to plonk it in the world.

Autonauts started life as a simple farming game in which you showed basic robots how to perform simple agricultural jobs, but we soon realized there was so much more we could do with the core idea. Soon we’d developed a simple programming language, similar to Scratch. A huge technology tree grew.

We have a lovely Discord server, where all the Autonauteers are happy to help, sharing their worlds, programs and experience. Join the Autonauts community here on Discord and Twitter.