Categories
World

Britain must keep up support for Kyiv amid ‘Ukraine fatigue,’ Boris Johnson says


British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visit St. Michael’s Golden-Domed Cathedral (Mykhailivskyi Zolotoverkhyi), as Russia’s attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine June 17, 2022. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com

LONDON, June 18 (Reuters) – It is important Britain continues to show it is supporting Ukraine for the long haul, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Saturday, warning of a risk of “Ukraine fatigue” as the war drags on.

“The Russians are grinding forward inch by inch and it is vital for us to show what we know to be true which is that Ukraine can win and will win,” Johnson told reporters on his arrival back in Britain from a visit to Kyiv.

Some members of his Conservative Party had criticised him for making the trip instead of attending a conference in northern England.

“When Ukraine fatigue is setting in, it is very important to show that we are with them for the long haul and we are giving them the strategic resilience that they need,” Johnson said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.



Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.