To qualify for Carer’s Allowance, people need to be caring for someone and earning no more than £132 a week.

However, the person they are caring for must also be on Personal Independence Payments (PIP) or Attendance Allowance.

If they don’t qualify for Carer’s Allowance, they might be able to claim Carer’s Credit instead.

Carers must be between the ages of 16 and state pension age and caring for someone for at least 20 hours per week to be eligible for Carer’s Credit.