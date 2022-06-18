Chinese residents flee in ‘end of the world’ panic as toxic explosions turn sky black

Explosions at a Shanghai petrochemical plant have led to apocalyptic scenes in the bustling Chinese city. Footage shared online showed the sky turning pitch-black while witnesses reported traffic jams out of the city as residents fled en masse. At least one person was killed while multiple explosions were heard at the Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co plant in the outlying Jinshan district.

The explosions at the site took place around 4am and could be heard by residents four miles away.

Following the dramatic explosions, fires erupted at three separate buildings.

Videos on social media showed large columns of fire and ash billowing upwards as flames engulfed parts of the sprawling complex.

Stephen McDonnell, the BBC’s China correspondent, tweeted footage of the blackened sky.

