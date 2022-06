“They said ‘Denise mentions Lincoln more than the Lincoln Tourist Board’. I loved that!” she added

Denise and her former PR manager Lincoln have been married since 2013, and before that Denise was married to Benidorm star Tim Healy from 1988–2012.

Last year, Denise penned a heartfelt tribute to Lincoln, who she credits with helping her deal with her substance abuse issues.

She posted a photo of the happy couple as she celebrated him starting to sell his art through Sotheby’s.