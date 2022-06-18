‘Downton Shabby’: A Commoner Takes on an English Castle

There are now sometimes as many as 30 paid workers and eager volunteers at the hall on a given day. “We’re moving forward quite quickly,” said Mr. DePree during a recent Zoom call as he walked through the carriage entrance, currently a holding area for the large squares of slate that will soon pave the roof. “This year has been exciting because I’ve been walking into rooms that it had not been safe to walk into before.”

But progress isn’t necessarily steady. “A few weeks ago, there was evidence that maybe there were bats in the hall, so we had to immediately halt what we were doing and check with experts and do a bat survey, because bats are a protected species,” he said.

Flying mammals are among the many complications. Hopwood Hall is also a “Grade 2* listed” building, a designation by Historic England for structures of particular architectural or historical interest. Consequently, walls can’t be knocked down willy-nilly; a newly discovered door can’t be pried open without permission.

Slowly, Mr. DePree has grasped that he isn’t in Los Angeles anymore. “I’m learning about heritage skills and understanding that you can’t use modern materials,” he said.

In other words, drywall from Home Depot is not an option. Instead, you have to locate some goat hair and, using medieval techniques, mix it with lime mortar. And no off-the-rack windows — you have to use specific glass, Mr. DePree said, “and load it into a leaded-glass window, which is a whole skill unto itself.”