Festa Portuguesa set for June 26

The Portuguese Association of Maui will hold its free annual Festa Portuguesa Maui on June 26 at Heritage Hall at 401 Baldwin Ave. in Paia.

Folk-dancing from the Azores, performed by the Maui Portuguese Cultural Club, will start off the festa in the social hall at 10 a.m.

Several culinary demonstrations will be held prior to and during the festa. Bread-making will begin at 8 a.m., followed by malassada-making at 8:30 a.m. Caroline Braga Zerbe will prepare a traditional Portuguese-Brazilian dish made with codfish at 10:30 a.m. Free samples of foods and recipes will be available.

Dan Nelson, chief docent and president of the Portuguese Genealogical and Historical Society of Hawaii, will offer free genealogy research services from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. People seeking information on Portuguese ancestors who immigrated to Hawaii between 1878 and 1913 are advised to bring whatever information they have, such as names and dates of death.

The festa will also features products of Portugal for sale and displays of Portuguese artifacts.

Vendor tables are available at $25 each. For more information on tables or the festa, call (808) 243-0065.