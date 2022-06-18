First gaming company from India enters the metaverse

Spartan Group has already integrated NFTs and Phygital rewards into their marketing and customer experience strategies

Published: Sat 18 Jun 2022, 12:58 PM Last updated: Sat 18 Jun 2022, 1:20 PM

The Spartan Group has become the first Indian online gaming company to enter the metaverse by leveraging cutting-edge technologies such as 3D reconstruction, virtual reality, and blockchain to provide customers with a more immersive experience. The ‘Spartan-verse’ is a virtual hall of fame that will honour the legends in the Indian gaming industry. Spartan Group has already integrated NFTs and Phygital rewards into their marketing and customer experience strategies.

Amin Rozani, founder and CEO of Spartan Group, shares his vision for the Indian online gaming industry adopting technologies. “Virtual Reality (VR) has long been a strong contender in the gaming industry. Immersive games have always included features like the 2D/3D avatars, world-building, and virtual role-play as a form of gaming experience.”

Rozani further said: “The metaverse is a unified and interoperable virtual reality arena in which users can interact with each other and the digital world around them using enhanced human-computer interaction (HCI) gear and software, pushing VR gaming to new heights.’’

Rozani concluded by saying: “Metaverse is set to change the gaming arena for good, and Spartan-verse will be a platform that will provide space to promote, compete, earn, and stand strong together in the virtual future. ”