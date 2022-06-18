Florida Startup ERC Provider Gets Companies Employee Retention Credits Worth Millions – Digital Journal

Founder Sunshine Chapman mobilizes nationwide roadshow to spread the word.

Sunshine Chapman owns a marketing company that helps hospitality businesses grow revenue using social media and content marketing. Her clients were hit hard by the pandemic. Between supply chain disruptions, staffing shortages, and constant cancellations as wave after wave of COVID-19 hit, it was a miracle that some hotels and restaurants survived.

In October 2021, Sunshine learned about the Employee Retention Credit, a part of the CARES Act that allows employers to recoup some of their losses in the form of payroll tax refunds. She immediately mobilized to create a company, ERC Provider, that helps businesses to qualify for the credits, partnering with Utah-based ERC Specialists.

Sunshine applied her marketing wizardry, using Facebook ads and email marketing to identify companies who could qualify. As the word got out, her company grew, and today employs 15 people who have already helped over 150 small businesses to obtain over $75 million in ERC funds.

ERC Provider representatives speak with dozens of business owners every day. Many have never heard of the program, and others think they don’t qualify because their revenues did not decline during the pandemic. But revenue reduction is just one way to be eligible for ERC credits. Impacts from shutdown orders in the form of travel restrictions, supply chain disruptions, reduced capacity, and changes to services offered are other reasons companies can qualify.

Today, 80% of companies with W-2 employees can receive the ERC. Sunshine and her team are traveling the country to speak at conferences and help businesses claim the credits. Their mission is to obtain $1 billion in tax refunds for small businesses before the program expires in September 2024. Sunshine says, “The ERC is the ultimate win-win opportunity and it’s a privilege to be able to help companies in this way. The next two years are going to be a wild ride, and I’m so here for it!”

Media Contact

Company Name: ERC Provider

Contact Person: Sunshine J. Chapman

Email: Send Email

Country: United States

Website: http://www.ercprovider.com/