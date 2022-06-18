Forget Freeview! There’s a new way to watch blockbuster movies for free





Freeview has just got some competition, with a new rival launching that offers access to a huge library of content that can be viewed for free. Video on-demand platform Rakuten TV has just announced the launch of new channels via the Plex service. These are tailored around specific types of content, such as Action, Thrillers, Comedy and Top Movies, so if you’re not entirely sure what you want to watch you can just tune in to one of the channels that’s to your liking and see something curated to your taste.

In total Plex offers access to a library of over 50,000 different titles, including movies, TV shows and sports and music content. You can watch the Rakuten TV channels via the Plex app which is available on iPhones, Android phones and tablets as well as on streaming devices such as Amazon’s Fire TV range, and on Roku and Chromecast products. Plex is also available for PlayStation and Xbox consoles, on Smart TVs made by Samsung and LG and can also be accessed via a web browser. Simply click here to head to the Plex website and watch their live programming.

Besides the new Rakuten channels that have just launched on Plex, you will also have access to the huge library of on demand content that is already available on the service. Plex offers a wealth of content that covers a wide range of tastes, from blockbuster Hollywood movies such as Tom Cruise’s Edge of Tomorrow, to the critically acclaimed BBC drama Happy Valley, to classic and influential horror film Night of the Living Dead. Now, you might be thinking there’s a catch and there is one small thing to be are of as all of this content is supported by adverts. That means your movie binge will be interrupted by sponsored messages.

Speaking about the recent update to its service, Plex said: “Available on almost any device, Plex is the first and only streaming platform to offer free ad-supported movies, shows, and live TV together with the ability to easily search—and save—any title ever made, no matter where it lives. “Solving the streaming struggle, Plex provides a more personalised and intuitive experience in one easy-to-use app. With the addition of Rakuten TV channels, Plex will expand on its already robust content catalogue, providing an even stronger entertainment offer.”