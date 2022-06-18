Genealogy: Loss of 1890 census hits hard

Genealogists lament the loss of many records throughout the country’s history, and none more than the 1890 census. The story of how it was lost is one of tragedy and perhaps incompetence. Before it was lost to history, the census endured two fires, water damage and uncaring bureaucrats.

The first fire occurred in 1896 when a building where portions of the census were being stored caught fire. During this fire, some special schedules (including schedules for mortality, crime, pauperism, benevolence, and special classes of disability) were destroyed, but all of the population schedules were intact because they were kept in a different building.

The second fire broke out in 1921 in the Commerce Building where the main part of the census had been kept. After the fire was extinguished, officials found that 25% of the census had been destroyed by fire and about half of the remaining 75% had serious water damage. Doing the math that means that about 37% of the 1890 census could have been saved.

From 1922-1933 the severely damaged census languished as officials did nothing. In 1933 the Chief Clerk of the Bureau of Census added the 1890 census to a list of documents to be destroyed; it was approved and Congress authorized the destruction.

In 1942 and 1953 small undamaged portions of the census were found, and this is all that is left of the 1890 census. It is less than 1% of the original and includes parts of the District of Columbia; Perry Co., AL; Muscogee Co., GA; McDonough Co., IL; Wright Co., MN; Hudson Co., NJ; Westchester and Suffolk Co., NY; Cleveland and Gaston Co., NC; Hamilton and Clinton Co., OH; Union Co., SD; and Ellis, Hood, Kaufman, Rusk, and Trinity Co., TX. A total of 6,160 individual records remain out of a population total of nearly 63,000,000.

The 1890 census was important for a number of reasons. It occurred in a period when the country had grown immensely and was changing from rural to urban. Twenty-seven of the forty-four states had populations of over a million, as did some of the major cities. The American frontier was gone.

The 1890 census included more questions than any census before or after. Each individual family was enumerated on its own page or pages (if over 5 members). The names and subsequent information for each person was recorded in columns, rather than rows, making it very easy to read. A census worker named Herman Hallerith had devised an electronic method for tabulating the census results. The statistical information for each person was transferred by hand to a card in which holes were punched to indicate categories such as gender, age, race, marital status, etc. (reminding me of the old IBM computer punch cards). These punched cards were then run through an electronic machine that used metal pins to complete circuits through the punched holes to tabulate the statistical results.

According to the National Archives, several 1890 schedules survive in part:

1) Special Schedules of the Eleventh Census Enumerating Union Veterans and Widows of Union Veterans of the Civil War (118 rolls). These are digitized on FamilySearch.org at www.familysearch.org/search/collection/1877095.

2) First Territorial Census for Oklahoma, 1890 (1 roll). This census was taken on and after June 1, 1890 and was separate from the 1890 federal census. It is currently housed by the Oklahoma Historical Society. It is online and searchable at www.okhistory.org/research/1890.php.

3) Lists of selected Delaware African-Americans (1 roll). This also includes lists from 1900, 1901, and 1904 sources. Search online at shorturl.at/houE7.