Green Space

A friend called the other day to tell me that some plants I had planted in a public garden were dead. Well! Would she tell Pavarotti he was flat? Or Dolly Parton?!
Regular readers know that I don’t usually pass myself off as an expert, in fact don’t even particularly like experts. I’m a guy who has gardened a whole bunch of years and has learned a few things. But if there is one area where I might be an expert, one thing I know inside and out, it is dead plants. I have dead plants Nailed! Having killed so many plants, I know when a plant is dead and when it’s just faking. But the learning process took time.
Take the fig out back. I grow it in a tub and stuff it in the basement for the winter. Several years ago, June came and went without a leaf, and I gave it up for dead. Nothing unusual there. I dug it out of the tub, knocked the soil off the roots, and threw it in the compost pile.
In October a twig poked through the debris I had piled on all summer, and on that twig was one perfect fig leaf, just like in the art museums. I dug it out of the compost, potted it up, and now I’m eating fresh figs. Have you ever had a fresh fig? They’re worth the trouble.
From that I learned that I will never dump a plant before its time (droned in a properly ponderous tone). When a plant seems dead, I put it out of the way and wait.
One monument to this procedure is the standard laurel I now have. A standard is a lollipop tree, a shrub trained to one long trunk with a clump of leaves at the top. You often see it with roses, sometimes hibiscus. And if you come to my yard, a bay laurel, the crown given to Roman heroes, the leaves you pick out of the spaghetti sauce.
Laurel is normally grown as a shrub, and that is how I grew mine for several years until its untimely demise. When it seemed I had killed it, I did the standard test. I took my pocket knife and gently scraped the bark away in several places. If a branch is still alive, the cambium, the layer right below the bark, is green. If that part of the branch is dead, it is tan or brown. This was brown.
I trimmed back, looking for green, and took it down to a large crown like a briar root. Dead. But remembering my lesson, I put it out back, and a couple of months later one sprout came out of that stump. One. It was no longer a shrub. But I saw opportunity in failure, which is how my garden has grown, and that one stem turned into a standard.
As it happens, this has been a very good year to exercise my peculiar talent. For reasons that are beyond my ken, dahlia and canna and crinum and calla roots, all of which normally begin to sprout in April and cause me no end of problems, have slept late this spring, feigning death.
This late sprouting does not mean they are dead, but it does mean they need some special care. I have potted them up in dry potting soil, put them out in the warm sun, and given them just a taste of water.
Recently I told you that perennials could be planted just about any time, but I left out one teeny bit of information. They may die, at least the tops. But life remains in the roots, and killing off the tops briefly is a coping mechanism to relieve stress on the plant while the roots settle in.
That is what has happened with my “dead” transplants. They will grow, I know they will. But I have some more potted up and growing strong out back. I may be confidant, but I’m not stupid.
