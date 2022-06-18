Here are Philo’s top shows and movies from last week that you can stream anytime | How to get Philo

Philo TV’s cheap prices are turning heads and so is the streaming service’s vast channel selection.

The streaming service listed its Top 10 shows and Top 5 movies from last week.

Here’s what viewers like you watched.

Top 10 shows with cable TV station in parenthesis:

Tyler Perry’s Sistas (BET)

Basketball Wives (VH1)

90 Day Fiance (TLC)

Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars (WE tv)

The First 48 (A&E)

VH1 Couples Retreat (VH1)

Martin (BET)

SpongeBob Squarepants (Nickelodeon)

Love and Marriage: Huntsville (OWN)

Fatal Attraction (TV One)

Top 5 movies with cable TV station in parenthesis:

Caribbean Summer (Hallmark Channel)

Next Friday (A&E)

Friday (A&E and BET)

Happily Never After (LMN)

Hidden Gems (Hallmark Channel)

If you want to see these shows and movies as well as others, Philo TV could be for you, especially if you’re tired of paying more than $150 a month for your cable bill,

For just $25 a month, the live streaming service allows you to watch TV channels typically found on cable like AMC, A&E and Discovery.

The Philo live TV streaming service may not have sports programming or lots of local channels, but because of that it can offer their platform at a much lower price than other competitors like FuboTV, Sling, Hulu + Live and YouTubeTV.

Philo even offers a free trial without having to provide a credit card.

Get live and on-demand shows with Philo and stream some of the most popular shows and movies.

EPIX and STARZ can be added on.

You can also stream some of your favorite shows like “Yellowstone” and watch them anytime. The series just wrapped up its fourth season last Sunday, but now you can watch “Yellowstone” on Philo.

