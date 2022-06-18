How team-mates and coaches describe Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland has been the talk of world football since his move to City was confirmed this week.

The Norwegian striker will join the Club this summer after two and a half years at Borussia Dortmund, where he scored 84 goals in 88 games.

Prior to that, he hit the back of the net 29 times in 27 games for Red Bull Salzburg and on 20 occasions for Norwegian club Molde FK.

Still just 21, he already has 20 international goals to his name from just 21 caps.

Here we’ll take a look at the impact he has made on the team-mates and coaches he has encountered in his career so far, including some of the biggest names in European football.

Former Borussia Dortmund team-mate Marco Reus (March 2021)

“He’s unique. He’s still very young. He’s developed massively over the past six to nine months. He’s become really good with the ball at his feet and with a defender at his back.

That wasn’t the case when he first joined us, but his achievements and goals give him an unbelievable power that helps us.”

Former Borussia Dortmund team-mate Jude Bellingham (May 2022)

“He’s a brilliant player, a brilliant guy. That’s what I’m going to miss the most. He’s a really good character. I think Manchester City are very lucky to get such a player.”

Former Borussia Dortmund Head Coach Lucien Favre (January 2022)

“He has such power that when he goes deep between the two centrals, we can’t stop him. He has made great progress; he is a hard worker with a great mentality and someone who always wants to win. It was a real pleasure to work with him.”

Former Borussia Dortmund team-mate Giovanni Reyna (bvb.de, March 2022)

“He offers so much. He keeps defences on their toes the whole game.

“He keeps on getting better. It’s hard to say what the ceiling is for him. He can be unbelievable, he can be amazing. I mean, he already is. He can really be one of the best ever.”

Former Borussia Dortmund team-mate Axel Witsel (February 2020)

“Haaland doesn’t need many chances to score. He’s a killer.”

Former RB Salzburg and Borussia Dortmund Head Coach Marco Rose (May 2022)

“Erling Haaland is a rocket. It doesn’t surprise me how successful we were with him in Salzburg. How he performed, how he dealt with setbacks…that was extraordinary. He gave us goals, energy, he is a player who always wants to win. I think he still can improve.”

Former Borussia Dortmund team-mate Emre Can (July 2020)

“Erling’s got everything an outstanding striker needs. He’s unbelievably quick, is big, is good in the air, has a good shot and he knows where the goal is. He’s also extremely mature for his age. Erling lives in a very professional way. If he keeps going like this, he’s got a huge career ahead of him.”

Former Borussia Dortmund team-mate Jadon Sancho (February 2020)

“He’s a great goalscorer. He scores in every type of position and it’s always good to have that main striker. Playing behind him and with him is just a great feeling, especially on the training pitch because we work on a lot of things like one-twos.”

Norway Head Coach Stale Solbakken (June 2022)

“He is probably a type of leader first and foremost because he is a very good football player. Then he has a status that the whole globe looks up to, and that helps. He is a good team player.”

Former RB Salzburg team-mate Dominik Szoboszlai (September 2021)

“When Erling joined he was the only new player that summer and everybody else knew each other. I thought to myself that I had been in the same situation, so I was very open to him and helped him with whatever he needed.

“We became good friends and I helped him get to know the team while he helped me with my English, so we both helped each other.”

Former RB Salzburg team-mate Enock Mwepu (May 2022)

“I think it will be interesting to meet a former teammate who you used to play with, but is now on the opposite side.

“The Premier League is really tough, but looking at what he has done in the Champions League, in the Bundesliga, he has been phenomenal.”

Former RB Salzburg team-mate Patson Daka (The Guardian, June 2020)

“There was always a kind of competition between the two of us where we wanted to improve each other.”

Former Borussia Dortmund team-mate Mats Hummels (June 2020)

“When you see how hard he works every day, then there’s a big chance that he will continue in that vein. His work ethic for his age is extraordinary.”

Fellow Norway international Martin Odegaard (Stadium Astro, April 2022)

“He is a funny guy. A good friend of mine and a great player. He’s a beast. He is strong, he is fast, and I think he has everything.”